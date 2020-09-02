Vargas was designated for assignment by the Twins on Wednesday.
Vargas will be removed from the 40-man roster after Josh Donaldson (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. However, the Twins are hopeful that he'll clear waivers and remain in the organization. The 29-year-old saw inconsistent playing time while on Minnesota's 28-man roster, hitting .227 with a double and two RBI over 10 games.
