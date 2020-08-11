Vargas was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Vargas was designated for assignment by Arizona on Thursday, but he'll find a new destination with the Twins via trade. The 29-year-old hit .150 with two runs and five strikeouts over 20 at-bats this season and should serve as infield depth in Minnesota.
