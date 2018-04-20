Twins' Jake Reed: Placed on disabled list
Reed was put on the 7-day disabled list with right shoulder impingement syndrome, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reed will likely be shut down for a couple weeks while giving the shoulder some time to heal, as throwing activities can cause pain and lead to inflammation of the rotator cuff and tendons. The club has yet to provide any details on the severity of his condition, or a timetable moving forward, so expect an update in the near future. Over two appearances with Triple-A Rochester thus far in 2018, Reed has allowed just one earned run off four hits while striking out five in 3.1 innings of relief.
