Outman will stay at Triple-A St. Paul after he was traded from the Dodgers as the Twins want him to return to everyday playing time and work on a possible swing adjustment, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Outman has dominated pitchers in Triple-A this season with a .970 OPS through 333 plate appearances, but has just four hits in 39 at-bats with the Dodgers. Outman still could get called up and get a trial with Minnesota, but he's not in the team's immediate plans despite ample playing time opportunities after the team traded away ten players in the last week.