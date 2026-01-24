The Twins designated Pereda for assignment Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old backstop will be replaced on Minnesota's 40-man roster by Victor Caratini, whose signing became official Friday. Pereda slashed .246/.325/.333 in 2025 across 78 MLB plate appearances split between the Athletics and Twins. However, he finished the minor-league season with an .887 OPS across 192 plate appearances at Triple-A, which could be enough for another team to pick him up off waivers.