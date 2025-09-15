Pereda will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Yankees.

With Ryan Jeffers (concussion) recently joining Christian Vazquez (shoulder) on the injured list, Pereda and Mickey Gasper are left standing as the Twins' lone healthy catchers. Pereda appears to have tentatively emerged as the preferred option of the two, as he'll be drawing his third start in four games Monday. Since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Sept. 5, Pereda has gone 6-for-15 with two doubles, two walks and one RBI over six games.