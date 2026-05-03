Ryan was removed from Sunday's start against the Blue Jays during the first inning with an apparent injury, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The right-hander struck out Yohendrick Pinango to start the game and then walked Kazuma Okamoto, after which Ryan signaled to the dugout and exited the contest with training staff. His final pitch was a 90.9-mph fastball, which is nearly two ticks slower than his average fastball velocity (92.6 mph) in the early going this season. The nature of the injury isn't clear, but Ryan's availability for his next turn through the rotation is now in question.