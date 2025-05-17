Ryan (4-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Brewers. He struck out nine.

Milwaukee got a runner to third base in the first inning on a Brice Turang single and a couple stolen bases, but it was as close as the home side would come to getting a run on the board off Ryan. The right-hander fired 64 of 99 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth straight quality start, and he'll take a 2.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 63:6 K:BB through 52 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Guardians.