Twins' Joe Ryan: Fans nine in loss

Ryan (5-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.

Ryan's outing got off to a rough start when Mookie Betts led off the second inning with a solo homer, and Los Angeles added three more runs in the third to build what proved to be the decisive lead. Despite the loss, the right-hander's stuff remained electric, as he matched his season high with nine strikeouts and generated 17 swinging strikes. Ryan has now completed at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts. He'll carry a 3.18 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 108:19 K:BB across 93.1 innings into his next scheduled start on the road against Houston.