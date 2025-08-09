Ryan (11-5) earned the win Friday against the Royals, allowing one run on four hits over five innings while striking out five.

Ryan's only blemish of the day came on the very first batter he faced, surrendering a leadoff homer to Mike Yastrzemski before settling in to blank Kansas City the rest of the way. The right-hander has now allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, continuing to provide elite consistency atop Minnesota's rotation. Ryan will take a sharp 2.79 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 146:25 K:BB into his next scheduled outing against the Yankees.