Ryan (7-3) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

It was a rather pedestrian effort overall from Ryan, but he did fan at least seven for the seventh time this year. Ryan has done an excellent job at limiting hits, as he's allowed five or fewer on 13 occasions among his 15 outings, but he's now walked multiple batters in four straight appearances and five of his last six. Over his last 10 outings (58.1 frames), Ryan still owns a strong 2.62 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 68:17 K:BB and next projects to face the Mariners at home.