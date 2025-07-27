Ryan (10-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings against the Nationals. He struck out five.

The right-hander wasn't at his best Saturday, giving up a run in both the third and fourth innings before allowing a bases-clearing double to CJ Abrams in the fifth inning. While far from his strongest outing, Ryan has been excellent overall this season, posting a 2.82 ERA and 0.92 WHIP through 21 starts, with an impressive 10.2 K/9 and just 1.8 BB/9. His strong performance, despite the Twins sitting below .500, has sparked trade rumors, though it would likely take a significant return for Minnesota to consider moving him.