Ryan (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Ryan was effective for most of the outing, limiting Seattle to just three hits through the first five innings. In the sixth, back-to-back hits led to a run on a Josh Naylor RBI single, and after returning for the seventh the right-hander allowed a leadoff double that forced his exit and the runner later came around to score. Despite the loss, it marked Ryan's third quality start in his last four outings. He now owns a 3.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 39:9 K:BB across 38.1 innings and is slated to face Toronto in his next start.