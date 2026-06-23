Twins' Joe Ryan: Won't start Tuesday due to illness

The Twins scratched Ryan from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Dodgers due to an illness, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

In Ryan's stead, Minnesota will turn to Kendry Rojas to serve as their opening pitcher Tuesday in what will likely be a bullpen game. The Twins haven't provided word on the severity of Ryan's illness, so it's unclear if he'll be available to pitch in their series later in the week against Colorado or if he'll have his turn in the rotation skipped entirely. The 30-year-old righty has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 campaign, posting a 5-3 record, 2.99 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 99:18 K:BB across 87.1 innings.