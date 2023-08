Minnesota claimed Luplow off waivers from the Blue Jays on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 29-year-old first baseman and corner outfielder was a 40-man roster casualty in Toronto following the trade-deadline acquisition of Paul DeJong. Luplow showed some encouraging flashes with Cleveland between 2019-2021, but he has slashed just .178/.279/.352 over his last 251 major-league plate appearances dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season.