Polanco (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list and will enter the starting lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He was placed on the IL on June 17 with lower-back tightness and never ended up needing a rehab assignment. Polanco should resume a regular role going forward, hitting in the middle of the Twins' lineup. Prior to going on the shelf, Polanco was hitting .325/.413/.525 with two home runs and one steal in 40 June at-bats.