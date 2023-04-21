Polanco (knee) was activated Friday from the 10-day injured list, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Polanco is set to make his 2023 debut Friday night against the Nationals after missing the first three weeks of the season because of a lingering left knee injury. He slashed just .231/.323/.269 over 31 plate appearances on his eight-game minor-league rehab assignment, but the 29-year-old should be a useful fantasy option at second base as he returns to the Twins' active roster. Edouard Julien was sent out to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.