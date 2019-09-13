Play

Polanco (mouth) is starting at shortstop and batting third Friday against the Indians, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Polaco was held out of Thursday's action due to a dental issue, but he's been cleared to return for Friday's series opener. He's batting .268 with a home run, six RBI and 10 strikeouts over his last 10 matchups.

