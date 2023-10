Polanco (ankle) is starting at third base and batting second in Tuesday's Game 1 of their Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays.

Polanco missed the final two games of the regular season with a right ankle injury, but he's ready to go for the Twins' playoff opener. With Royce Lewis limited to designated hitter duties as he returns from a hamstring injury, Polanco is in line to serve as Minnesota's regular third baseman.