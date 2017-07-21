Polanco is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.

Polanco has been in a constant struggle at the plate, going 1-for-27 during his last nine games, including an 0-for-3 outing against the Yankees on Wednesday. He will take a seat in favor of Ehire Adrianza, who has been playing well since coming off the disabled list (abdomen) in early July

