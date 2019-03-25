Polanco is dealing with some arm fatigue, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Specifics regarding the issue are not yet known, though Polanco is still scheduled to DH in a minor-league intrasquad game Monday, suggesting he may not be dealing with anything overly serious. More should be known after Monday's minor-league contest; It will be worth keeping an eye on the shortstop's status with Opening Day just a few days away.

