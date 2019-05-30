Twins' Jorge Polanco: Battling illness
Polanco is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays due to an illness, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Polanco is apparently available off the bench, so it doesn't sound like the illness is anything overly serious. The hope is that the shortstop will be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday. In the meantime, Ehire Adrianza is starting at shortstop Thursday.
