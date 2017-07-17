Twins' Jorge Polanco: Benched for second straight game
Polanco is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Polanco is batting just .165 since the beginning of June and could be on the outs for an everyday role at shortstop. He'll cede duties at the position to Ehire Adrianza for the second straight contest, though Eduardo Escobar could also factor into the playing-time picture if Polanco settles into a reserve role on a more permanent basis.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...