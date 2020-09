Polanco went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during the win in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Polanco got the Twins off to a good start with a leadoff home run, and Josh Donaldson went yard in the following at-bat as well. The two runs proved to be the only run production of the matinee. Polanco is now hitting .269 with four home runs and 17 RBI this season.