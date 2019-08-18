Polanco went 3-for-5 with a double, walk and a run scored Saturday in the Twins' 12-7 win over the Rangers.

Polanco entered the day slashing just .224/.308/.310 in August, so fantasy managers had to be heartened by him reaching base four times while pounding out three hits. He'll be in the lineup again Sunday for the series finale, playing shortstop and batting third.

