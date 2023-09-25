Polanco went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Twins.

Polanco took Carson Fulmer deep in the third and now has a hit in 18 of his last 22 games dating back to Aug. 26. Over that span, he's slashing .295/.376/.568 with six homers, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and a 12:27 BB:K. He should continue to hit near the top of the order as the Twins gear up for the playoffs.