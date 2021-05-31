Polanco went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Orioles in 10 innings.

After putting the Twins on the board in the third inning with a fielder's choice grounder that scored the game's first run, Polanco supplied some important insurance in extra innings. The Twins took a 2-1 lead when Rob Refsnyder scored on a wild pitch early in the inning, but Polanco's two-out solo shot held up as the difference after the Orioles came through with a run in the bottom half of the 10th. Polanco has now produced four extra-base hits (two home runs and two doubles) over his last six starts.