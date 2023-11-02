The Twins exercised Polanco's $10.5 million club option for 2024 on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Polanco again battled durability issues in 2023, missing significant time due to ankle, knee and hamstring injuries, but he registered a .789 OPS with 14 home runs across 80 games (343 plate appearances) when healthy. Minnesota could potentially look to trade the 30-year-old infielder this winter and install Edouard Julien at second base, but exercising the option was likely an easy early-offseason decision for the AL Central champs.