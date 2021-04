Polanco went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 10-2 win at Cleveland.

The 27-year-old received his first off day of the season Tuesday and rejoined the lineup Wednesday with his first homer of 2021. Polanco has a .193/.258/.265 slash line with three doubles, two stolen bases, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored through 22 games.