Polanco went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Nationals.

Polanco provided the Twins with their only runs of the night with his 412-foot blast during the third inning. The 26-year-old was two for his last 16 entering the series against Washington, but he's 3-for-9 with a double, a home run and four RBI heading into Thursday's series finale.

