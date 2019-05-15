Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and a run scored Tuesday in the Twins' 4-3 win over the Angels.

It took more than a month and a half, but Polanco has finally collected his first stolen base of the season. Polanco nabbed a career-high 13 steals back in 2017, but he offers most of his value through power production and batting average these days. With the Twins and Angels playing a day game in Wednesday's series finale, Polanco will forgo his usual duties at shortstop and instead serve as Minnesota's designated hitter.