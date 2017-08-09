Polanco made his sixth consecutive start at shortstop and went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He's 9-for-17 in his last six games.

Polanco lost the starting shortstop job in late July after hitting just .148 with a .410 OPS in June and July. It looks like he's back to being the everyday shortstop, but manager Paul Molitor hasn't made an official announcement.