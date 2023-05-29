Polanco (hamstring) was spotted taking part in sprinting and running drills on the field Sunday at Target Field, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Polanco was eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Sunday, but he doesn't look like he'll require too much more time beyond the minimum before being ready to return. The second baseman has now been able to run on multiple occasions since landing on the IL and has continued to take batting practice. Edouard Julien will likely hold down the fort at second base until Polanco is deemed ready for activation, possibly later this week.