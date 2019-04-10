Polanco went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Less than a week after recording the first cycle of his career Polanco flirted with the achievement once again, but was left standing in the on-deck circle during the Twin's final at-bat while missing a double. The 25-year-old is slashing .405/.450/.811 with three doubles, three triples and two home runs through 35 plate appearances.