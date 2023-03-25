Polanco (knee) is scheduled to play in a minor league spring training game Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He will first hit in the batting cage and take grounders Saturday.

The 29-year-old missed the final month of 2022 with a knee injury, and his progress stalled in the Grapefruit League. He's set to begin the regular season on the injured list. This looks like a significant step in his return as he has not played in any games this spring. He still likely has several major hurdles to clear, but this gives hope he could return earlier rather than later in the regular season.