Polanco (back) is expected to resume participating in baseball activities Friday, and manager Rocco Baldelli hopes the second baseman will be activated from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming series in Cleveland, which begins Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, and it appears his activation is on the horizon. Polanco may not require a minor-league rehab assignment before being reinstated if his return to baseball activities goes well this weekend.