Polanco went 3-for-6 with a homer, five RBI and a steal in Sunday's 12-9 win over Detroit.

Polanco's 12th long ball of the season was a three-run, walkoff blast in the 10th inning. He also tallied his seventh steal of the year and first since June 24. The 28-year-old infielder has three homers and 12 RBI in July. For the season, Polanco is slashing .252/.318/.431.