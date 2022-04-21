Polanco will sit Thursday against the Royals, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Polanco started the first 12 games of the season but will get a rest for the afternoon contest which caps the team's six-game road trip. Luis Arraez will fill in for him at second base.
