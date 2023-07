Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Polanco (hamstring) will do some "high-effort sprints" Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He's also set to go through other baseball activities with the team. Polanco wouldn't appear to be too far off from a rehab assignment and is expected to require a handful of games when he is deemed ready. The veteran second baseman has missed a large chunk of the season with a knee injury and a pair of hamstring strains.