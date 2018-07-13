Twins' Jorge Polanco: Doubles, swipes base
Polanco went 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and stolen base Thursday against the Rays.
Polanco had a productive night at the plate and on the basepaths, as he extended his hitting streak to a modest three games while also swiping his second base since returning to the lineup on July 2. He hasn't gotten going at the plate in 40 at-bats this season, recording four RBI and three extra-base hits. However, his two stolen bases do present the case for patience to see if the rest of his skills can return to the form he showed in the second-half of the 2017 season.
