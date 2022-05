Polanco went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored during Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rays.

Polanco entered the contest with only two hits over his previous five games, but he erupted for four hits to power Minnesota's offense during the series finale in Tampa Bay. It's been a slow start to 2022 for the 28-year-old, and he now has a .195/.303/.338 slash line with two home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs through 21 games.