Polanco went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Polanco helped break the game open in the fifth inning, delivering a bases-loaded triple to expand an 8-4 lead to an 11-4 margin. The 25-year-old is now just 6-for-12 in stolen base attempts, but he's slashing an impressive .285/.342/.431.