Polanco went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI during Monday's win against the Yankees.

Polanco opened the scoring with a two-run single in the third inning and added an insurance run with an RBI double in the sixth. The veteran infielder has looked great since returning from his season-opening stint on the injured list. He's gone 7-for-18 (.389) with two extra-base hits and five RBI through four games.