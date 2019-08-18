Polanco went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 over Texas.

After a bit of a slow start to August, Polanco went 7-for-19 (.368) with four runs scored and four RBI during the four-game set against Texas. The All-Star shortstop has 55 extra-base hits and .844 OPS in his breakout 2019 season.