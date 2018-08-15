Polanco went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Polanco slashed a two-run single in the fourth inning and later recorded his ninth double of the year. Polanco has registered a hit in all but two games so far in August, and is hitting .286/.355/.400 in 37 games this season. The 25-year-old has one home run, two triples, 15 RBI and 19 runs on the year, while also going 4-for-6 in stolen bases.