Twins' Jorge Polanco: Eligible to return July 2
Polanco is expected to return from suspension July 2 with a minor-league stint beginning as early as June 12, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Polanco was hit with a hefty 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance on March 18. He'll have a chance to shake the rust off in minor-league games starting in mid-June, with the chance to return to big-league action 20 days after, assuming the Twins don't experience any rainouts.
