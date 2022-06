Polanco went 4-for-5 with one double, one homer, two RBIs and one run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Polanco had an extremely productive game, doubling home Luis Arraez in the third inning and scoring again on a solo shot in the fifth. The four-hit outing raised Polanco's batting average to .240, which is a good sign for fantasy managers who have been patient with the second baseman's slow start to 2022.