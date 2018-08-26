Polanco departed Sunday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fifth inning with leg cramps and tightness, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The shortstop was at least productive prior to his exit, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate before giving way to Ehire Adrianza. Polanco will benefit from a full day of rest with the Twins off the schedule Monday before the team kicks off a three-game set in Cleveland on Tuesday.