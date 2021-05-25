Polanco (right ankle) appeared as a pinch runner and played second base in Monday's win over Baltimore. "We prefer him to feel nothing, but I think he's going to be OK to play going forward," manager Rocco Baldelli told, MLB.com.

Polanco did not start for a fourth consecutive game due to a sore ankle, which is concerning given that he's had ankle injuries the past two seasons. Last season, he played with a bone spur and a small bone chip in his right ankle which ultimately required offseason surgery. However, it's promising that he was able to appear as a pinch runner, as it doesn't seem likely the Twins would employ him that way if the ankle was a major concern.