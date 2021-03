Polanco hit and took grounders Friday in his first action since suffering a left adductor injury Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The adductor is a muscle by the groin/thigh area. It's a good sign that Polanco is already taking part in baseball activities and the Twins have said the injury isn't severe. Still, his status for Opening Day should be monitored the next week. Luis Arraez would likely take over everyday duty at second base if Polanco is sidelined.